Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $107.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.81. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

