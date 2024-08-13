e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $146.49 and last traded at $143.82. Approximately 980,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,643,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.54.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.