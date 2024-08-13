Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Short Interest Up 298.2% in July

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 298.2% from the July 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

