Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 448.7% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,426. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 947,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 501,740 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 578,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,869,000 after buying an additional 314,894 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $2,068,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 132,521 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 92,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.