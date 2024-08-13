Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 448.7% from the July 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,426. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $24.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Small Cap Stocks Insiders Are Actively Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.