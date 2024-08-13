Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:TEAF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $12.79.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

