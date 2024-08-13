Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $156.81

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$156.81 and last traded at C$156.81, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$152.00.

Economic Investment Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$881.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$143.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$142.43.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Economic Investment Trust Company Profile

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

