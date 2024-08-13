Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Update

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eiffage Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.51. 653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266. Eiffage has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $23.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.
Eiffage Company Profile
