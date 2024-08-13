Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) versus Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Financial Analysis

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and Electrovaya’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $301.97 million 0.41 -$98.44 million ($0.60) -1.39 Electrovaya $49.47 million 1.38 -$1.48 million N/A N/A

Electrovaya has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 2 0 4 0 2.33 Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Vault and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 170.34%. Electrovaya has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.26%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than Energy Vault.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Electrovaya shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -26.17% -38.36% -27.15% Electrovaya -0.44% -2.83% -0.56%

Summary

Electrovaya beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.