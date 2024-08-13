Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT) Short Interest Update

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the July 15th total of 44,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Elutia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elutia by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 1,260,750 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elutia by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elutia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Elutia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Elutia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELUT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. 15,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,466. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Elutia has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Elutia Company Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

