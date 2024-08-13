Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.28. 21,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 422,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Embecta by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Embecta by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,672,000 after acquiring an additional 697,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Embecta by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Embecta during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

