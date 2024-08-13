ENB Financial Corp (ENBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 13th

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBPGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

ENB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ENBP stock remained flat at $17.35 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970. ENB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

ENB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Dividend History for ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

Receive News & Ratings for ENB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.