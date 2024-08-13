ENB Financial Corp (ENBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on September 13th

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
ENB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of ENBP stock remained flat at $17.35 on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970. ENB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.
ENB Financial Company Profile
