Entain Plc (ENT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.30 on September 20th

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Entain’s previous dividend of $8.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Entain Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 581.60 ($7.43) on Tuesday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 498.50 ($6.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,306.78 ($16.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 638.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 760.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -411.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 5,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.77) per share, with a total value of £34,803.42 ($44,437.46). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ENT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,089 ($13.90) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,143.17 ($14.60).

About Entain

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

