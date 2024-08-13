Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.07 and last traded at $28.15. 1,053,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,597,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.35%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 289,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 137,044 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

