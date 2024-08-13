Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million.

Envoy Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Envoy Medical stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. 16,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,995. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. Envoy Medical has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Envoy Medical in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Envoy Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.