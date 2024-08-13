EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,511 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.7% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $37,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 135.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 306 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.45.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,975,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.