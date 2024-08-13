EOS Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $87.24 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001513 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

