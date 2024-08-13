Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $290.94

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $290.94 and last traded at $288.77, with a volume of 65343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Get Equifax alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.