Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 13th (ADEN, ADVM, AIG, AIZ, AJG, AKYA, ALNT, ALTG, AMCR, AMN)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 13th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $217.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $273.00 to $288.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $28.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $5.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $196.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $6.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$135.00.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $33.75 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.75 to C$17.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $14.75 to $16.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $360.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $130.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 390 ($4.98). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $419.00 to $405.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $910.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $257.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $41.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $71.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $244.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $630.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $280.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $285.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $34.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.30 to $16.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $119.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $251.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $138.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $4.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $147.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$73.50 to C$75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $4.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $16.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

