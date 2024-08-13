Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 13th (ADEN, ADVM, AIG, AIZ, AJG, AKYA, ALNT, ALTG, AMCR, AMN)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, August 13th:

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $83.00 to $80.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $217.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $273.00 to $288.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $28.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $12.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $11.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its price target cut by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $10.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $6.50 to $5.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $196.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATS (NYSE:ATS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $6.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $54.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.25 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$136.00 to C$135.00.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $11.00 to $9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$295.00 to C$280.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$56.00 to C$57.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $19.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $65.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $111.00 to $118.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$6.75. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.70. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$16.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $33.75 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.75 to C$17.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$10.50 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $14.75 to $16.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $360.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$8.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

tse-Gesellschaft für Technologie und Systementwicklung mbH (TSE:DE) had its price target trimmed by Eight Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $140.00 to $130.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $73.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 390 ($4.98). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $55.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $419.00 to $405.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $880.00 to $910.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $64.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $257.00 to $245.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target lowered by Bank of America Co. from $26.00 to $21.00. Bank of America Co. currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $23.00. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $34.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.75 to C$3.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $23.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $1.50 to $2.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $23.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $41.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $16.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $135.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $71.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.40. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $1.00 to $0.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $244.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $10.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $630.00 to $615.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $17.00 to $18.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $280.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $280.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $250.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $245.00 to $285.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $300.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $265.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $250.00 to $295.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $300.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$80.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $34.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $150.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $132.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $34.00 to $41.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $40.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) had its target price raised by Stephens from $37.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $345.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $19.30 to $16.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $113.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $112.00 to $119.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $3.00 to $2.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $12.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $14.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $31.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $251.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$73.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$73.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $127.00 to $138.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $6.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $4.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $14.00 to $8.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $147.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $142.00 to $144.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $3.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.75 to C$10.00.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$72.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$73.50 to C$75.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$70.00 to C$72.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.66). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $4.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $16.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $25.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $62.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $16.00 to $10.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $73.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

