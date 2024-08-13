Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 13th (ACET, ACRV, BLDP, CLSD, CMRX, FENC, HAE, INKT, JSPR, LXRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 13th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

