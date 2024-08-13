Ergo (ERG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $411,703.99

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $60.69 million and $411,703.99 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,926.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.00579477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00103806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00031441 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.03 or 0.00242966 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00071779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,894,068 coins and its circulating supply is 76,894,860 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

