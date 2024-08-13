Eric D. Hammes Buys 24,532 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) CFO Eric D. Hammes purchased 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $400,607.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,532 shares in the company, valued at $400,607.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Envista Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 4,148,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envista

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 1,420.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 1,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

