Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.06, for a total value of $10,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $126,125,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $13.00 on Tuesday, hitting $146.48. 5,008,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,424. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

