Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.06, for a total value of $10,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $126,125,524.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.
Carvana Stock Up 9.7 %
Shares of Carvana stock traded up $13.00 on Tuesday, hitting $146.48. 5,008,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,424. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on CVNA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 450.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carvana
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.