Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 50.2% from the July 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eskay Mining stock traded up C$0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.15. 63,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. Eskay Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.86.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

