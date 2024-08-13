Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $126.46 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.94 or 0.00032146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.81 billion and $126.46 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,931.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.25 or 0.00590940 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00105098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00254237 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00071827 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00071949 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,306,872 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

