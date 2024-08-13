Euler (EUL) Price Tops $4.59 on Major Exchanges

Euler (EUL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Euler token can now be purchased for about $4.59 or 0.00007767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $76.58 million and approximately $945,371.45 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was December 30th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler (EUL) is a digital token for the Euler platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built on Ethereum. It allows users to lend and borrow various digital assets, with features like permissionless lending and efficient risk management. EUL tokens are used for governance, enabling holders to vote on platform decisions, and may be used in reward structures. The platform was founded by Michael Bentley, Doug Hoyte, and Jack Prior in 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

