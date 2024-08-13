EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.43. EverCommerce shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 31,755 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

EverCommerce Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $41,735.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,191,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,346,497.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573 in the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 95,934 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

