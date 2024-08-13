EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.63.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

