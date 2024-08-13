EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 3,960 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FEMB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 15,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

Further Reading

