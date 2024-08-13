EWG Elevate Inc. Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,183 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,052,000 after buying an additional 1,288,795 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 144,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BAR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $24.53.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

