EWG Elevate Inc. Has $958,000 Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,133.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 422,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 388,603 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 114.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 650,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,569,000 after acquiring an additional 347,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 291,079 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 469,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 212,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GCOW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. 194,667 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

