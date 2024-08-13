EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $1.31 Million in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 176,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 66,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 80,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $37.34 and a 12 month high of $67.33.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

