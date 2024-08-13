EWG Elevate Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INTF traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.54. 68,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.