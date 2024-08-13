EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $1.95 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.14. 521,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,426. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $574.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $541.09 and a 200-day moving average of $535.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

