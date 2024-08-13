EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $12.98 Million Investment in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 438,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,983,000. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 40.64% of Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Get Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF alerts:

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Stock Performance

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.94. 31,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Increases Dividend

Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1691 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The BlackRock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (BALI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds a portfolio of US large-cap equity securities. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by utilizing proprietary return forecast models combined with quantitative analysis methods BALI was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BALI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Advantage Large Cap Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.