EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 100,939 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.93% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 381,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after buying an additional 19,829 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 274,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares in the last quarter.

TDVG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.97 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

