EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 788 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.05. 587,347 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.12. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

