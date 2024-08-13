Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.15

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.10, with a volume of 95615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$670.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of C$367.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$310.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

