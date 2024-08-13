Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 275.0% in July

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.0 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of FEEXF remained flat at $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

