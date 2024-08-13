Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,199 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $192.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.08. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

