Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,703 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,120 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,231,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,101,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.44. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

