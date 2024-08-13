Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,795 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 702.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 390,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,015,000 after buying an additional 342,131 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 214,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $107.93.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

