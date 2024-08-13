Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $689,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

