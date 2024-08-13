Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 4,231 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 135.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BLV opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

