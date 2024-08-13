Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,654,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,678,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 280,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 191,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.65.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

