Financial Comparison: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and NETSTREIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $200.98 million 7.77 $89.74 million $1.92 18.70 NETSTREIT $137.21 million 8.30 $6.84 million $0.09 172.56

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LTC Properties and NETSTREIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40 NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential downside of 6.96%. NETSTREIT has a consensus target price of $17.84, indicating a potential upside of 14.90%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. LTC Properties pays out 118.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 46.78% 10.22% 5.06% NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25%

Risk and Volatility

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LTC Properties beats NETSTREIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

