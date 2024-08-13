Financial Contrast: Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) vs. Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Boxlight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.34 million 2.39 -$5.79 million N/A N/A Boxlight $172.63 million 0.03 -$39.16 million ($4.65) -0.11

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boxlight.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxlight has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Boxlight shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Boxlight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -25.10% -64.01% -10.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Boxlight 0 0 3 0 3.00

Boxlight has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 818.37%. Given Boxlight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxlight is more favorable than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

Summary

Golden Sun Health Technology Group beats Boxlight on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands. It also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding software, which enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory; GameZones, a multi-student interactive gaming software; MimioConnect, an online student engagement platform; and LYNX, a lesson building app. In addition, the company provides Juno, a towering standard of sound quality that reinforces a teacher's voice; Mimio MyBot system for robotics learning; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; MimioView document camera; EzRoom, an integrated AV solution; Lyrik, an amplification solution; and Conductor School Communication System, an IP-based campus-wide communication and control solution; and accessories, such as mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive LED flat-panels and audio solutions. Further, it offers classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

