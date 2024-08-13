Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 11,816 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,594,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,844,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.