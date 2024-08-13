Financial Partners Group LLC Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Financial Partners Group LLC raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 2.7% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $348.29. 476,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,136. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.88. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

