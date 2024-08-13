Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $24,915,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded down $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.63. 767,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,837. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $322.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

