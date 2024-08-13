Financial Partners Group LLC Sells 3,230 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,297. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

